Indian Visa For Mauritius, Micronesia, Moldova, Monegasque, Mongolian Citizens

Every year, India is selected as a top Asian destination by international tourists. Due to the presence of cultural, geological, and historical landmarks. In 2017, the Indian government introduced the e-Visa application form, which is now easier and quicker to use than it was previously. The Indian e-Visa is open to over 169 nationalities, including individuals from Mauritius. Residents of Mauritius have the option to obtain an eVisa to India for the purpose of visiting friends and family, conducting business, or receiving short-term medical treatment. The e-Visa for Indian tourists is frequently acquired and is given to both tourists and individuals wanting to visit friends and family in India. There are currently three types of India e-Tourist visas. The 30-day visa is a double-entry visa that is valid for one month from the issue date. In addition, India offers one-year and five-year e-tourist visas. These types of visas allow Mauritius visitors to stay in the country for longer periods of time, one year and five years, respectively, with each stay not exceeding three months. The Indian eVisa form can be completed in less than an hour; however, care must be taken to ensure that all details are filled out correctly, as errors can cause delays or rejection. Applicants are advised to request the visa four business days before departure.







INDIAN VISA REQUIREMENTS FOR MAURITIAN CITIZENS



Valid passport – you will have no issues with obtaining a passport, and if you already have one, take a look at its expiry date.

A complete passport scan of the information page

A Valid email address to receive the Indian E-Visa in their Inbox. Means of payment – You can use a credit or a debit card, and since PayPal has become quite standard these days, you can use that as well.

