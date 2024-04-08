Indian Visa For Macedonia, Japanese And Romanian Citizens

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) INDIAN VISA FOR MACEDONIAN CITIZENS

India is the ideal destination for those seeking a fresh experience in an exceptional environment. Every foreign visitor entering India needs to secure a visa beforehand. In order to boost tourism in India, a more streamlined process for obtaining online visas has been established. People from over 169 nations are eligible to request an e-Visa for travel to India and Macedonian are one of them. Travelers can choose from a range of e-Visas issued by the Government of India based on the reason for their visit. E-Tourist Visa for India: This electronic visa grants entry to India for tourism, sightseeing, and visiting family. Three different types of tourist e-Visas are offered based on the duration of the journey. The 30-day e-Tourist Visa: A 30-day tourist visa with double entry allows you to stay in the country for 30 days beginning on the day of arrival. Furthermore, this type of e-visa cannot be converted or extended. The 1-year e-Tourist Visa is valid for one year from the date of issuance and allows for multiple entries and a stay of up to 90 days. The 5-year e-Tourist Visa is valid for another five years following the date of issuance. You may enter the country as many times as you desire, but each stay cannot exceed 90 days. With the advent of online travel visa applications, there is no need to visit an embassy or wait in queue at the border.







INDIA VISA REQUIREMENTS FOR MACEDONIAN CITIZENS



A passport valid for at least 6 months from the intended arrival date in India, containing at least 2 blank pages.

Digital copy of the biographical page of the same passport

Passport Personal Details Scan

A valid e-mail address to receive the eVisa in their Inbox.

You can use a debit or credit card to pay for the eVisa fees. Last Page of Passport (if Applicable)

INDIAN VISA FOR ROMANIAN CITIZENS

Due to India being a developed nation, it is considered as one of the most fascinating destinations to travel to and a top spot for investing in businesses. Romanian individuals looking to take quick trips to India can now submit applications for the newly launched Indian eVisa. The eVisa enables people from more than 169 countries to enter India without requiring a physical visa, as it is an electronic form of travel permit. Since 2014, Romanians have had the ability to submit online applications for Indian visas. Visitors have the option to choose from various e-Visas provided by the Government of India based on the reason for their visit. You have the option of acquiring an e-Tourist Visa for travel or tourism purposes to enter India. You can stay in India for up to 30 days with an e-Tourist visa and only enter once. The eVisa is the quickest sort of travel authorization available to Romanian citizens for India. The application itself simply takes a few minutes.

INDIA VISA REQUIREMENTS FOR ROMANIAN CITIZENS



A Romanian passport that is valid for at least 6 months after the intended date of arrival into India.

A current email address. The whole application and review process is done online, and all communications will be sent via email.

A credit or debit card to cover the application fee. A passport-style photo that has been taken recently.

INDIAN VISA REQUIREMENTS FOR CHILDREN

Numerous families like to travel as a group, which involves bringing their kids on international trips. Traveling with children can present challenges as visa regulations vary from one country to another. Every underage child wanting to travel to India must have their own visa. Thankfully, visas can be applied for online by parents and guardians. This form is simple, and the majority of travelers discover it to be uncomplicated to complete. Instructions are provided in each section. The most important point to remember is that the information on the application must correspond to the information on the child's passport.

Application Process

Before completing the Indian e-Visa application, travelers may want to gather:



The child's passport. Make sure it is valid for at least six months beyond the planned arrival date in the country. The passport should also include at least two blank pages for stamping by an Indian immigration officer.

A photograph of a child against a white background. Parents and guardians must ensure that their child's photograph meets India's specifications.

A credit card. It will be used to cover the necessary e-visa/visa fees.

A valid email address, preferably from a parent or guardian. Details regarding the child's arrival and departure from India. This includes flight numbers, arrival and departure cities, travel dates, and other details.

Documents required for the Indian regular visa for a Minor



Passport for the minor

Image of self of the minor

Certificate of birth (complete version) or notarized copy

Parent's marriage certificate

Self-attested copies of both parents' passports. Consent form signed by parents or an authorized guardian (if the child is under 16)

INDIAN VISA FOR JAPANESE PASSPORT HOLDERS

Starting from 2014, Japanese nationals have had the option to submit online applications for Indian visas. People from more than 169 countries are able to submit an application for an India e-Visa by completing a straightforward online form. Before traveling to India for tourism, business, or medical reasons, Japanese individuals need to acquire an electronic visa from India. The Tourist e-Visa permits visitors to remain in India for a period of 30 days, starting from their arrival date. Understanding that Tourist e-Visas are one-time use only, unchangeable, and non-transferable is crucial. On the other hand, the E-Business Visa is perfect for individuals who are preparing for a business visit to India. This visa allows multiple entries to India for one year starting from the date of issuance. Each stay must not exceed 180 days. Medical and Physician Assistant e-Visas: These e-Visas allow you to enter India for medical treatment or health services. Assistants accompanying e-Medical Visa holders may be issued a Medical Assistant Visa. You can enter the country three times with this type of electronic visa and stay for a total of 60 days from the date of your first arrival. Travelers can get the visa simply by filling out an online form that has fields to fill in passport information and personal information.

Documents Needed for the Indian Visa for Japanese Citizens



A recent digital photo of the traveler

A valid passport with at least six months validity

A complete passport scan of the information page

You can use a credit or debit card to pay for the eVisa fees. An e-mail address, so you can get your electronic visa in your inbox.

CONFERENCE VISA FOR INDIA

The India Conference Visa is for non-Indian nationals who wish to participate in events like conferences, seminars, or workshops in the country. Conference Visas are offered to foreign attendees for International Conferences, Seminars, Workshops, and Symposia (known as events) held by the Government of India, State Governments, Public Sector Undertakings, Central Educational Institutions, Public Funded Universities, an organization owned and controlled by the Government of India or State Government, UN and its specialized agencies, involving detailed discussions, deliberations, interaction, and exchange of ideas. Applicants should apply well in advance and ensure that the organizers who are inviting them to have obtained security clearance from the MHA, clearance from the relevant State Governments/UT, administrative approval from nodal Ministries, and political clearance from the MEA, Government of India. It is the organizers' responsibility to obtain the aforementioned clearances before sending invitation letters to foreign participants. Applicants for conference visas must present the invitation letters at the time of application.

Documents Required for e-Visa Applications



Passport information: A scanned image of the passport's bio page. This page should include the photo and personal information.

Photocopy of National Identity Card (N.I.C), Driver's License, or Birth Certificate

Address Proof (NIC/Driving License, Bank Statement, Rent Agreement, Telephone Bill, and G S Certificate)

Two recent (not more than 3 months old) 2×2 inch color photographs (without spectacles) of a full face with both ears visible in white background. The photo on the passport and VAF must reflect the applicant's current appearance.

Invitation from the Organizer: An invitation letter from the event organiser. The applicant must request this from the relevant organizer because it is a mandatory requirement.

Political clearance: They must obtain clearance from the Ministry of External Affairs. Event Clearance: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has approved the specific event.