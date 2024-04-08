(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Natural Gas - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

Global Natural Gas Market to Reach 5.1 Trillion Cubic Meters by 2030

The global market for Natural Gas estimated at 3.9 Trillion Cubic Meters in the year 2023, is projected to reach 5.1 Trillion Cubic Meters by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% over the analysis period 2023-2030.

while global inflation rates are expected to experience a steeper decline in 2024, economic growth projections for the same year suggest a mild slowdown as the global economy strives to balance recovery amidst ongoing wars, political conflicts, and high inflation rates. Policy measures aimed at combating inflation may also impact post-pandemic recovery and contribute to fluctuations in unemployment rates globally.

Industrial Application, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.7% CAGR and reach 1.9 Trillion Cubic Meters by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Electric Power segment is estimated at 3.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

In this landscape, competition remains fierce, with players worldwide exhibiting varying degrees of competitive market presence in 2023. Furthermore, insights into the natural gas market dynamics, influencer/product/technology trends, recent market activities, and innovations provide valuable context for navigating these complex economic conditions.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at 926.2 Billion Cubic Meters, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.7% CAGR

The Natural Gas market in the U.S. is estimated at 926.2 Billion Cubic Meters in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 501 Billion Cubic Meters by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 3.7% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2% and 2.4% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.7% CAGR.

Strong Demand for Natural Gas Vehicles (NGVs) Drives Consumption of CNG and LNG

Emphasis on NGVs as a More Practical Bridge to a Cleaner Future Expands the Addressable Market Opportunity for Natural Gas: Global NGV Population (In 000 Units) for Years 2023, 2025 and 2027

Strong Investments in Natural Gas Pipelines to Encourage Growth in the Natural Gas Market

Robust Spending on Oil and Gas Pipes Will Encourage Trade & Bring Significant Volumes of Natural Gas to Export & Import Terminals: Global Market for Oil and Gas Pipes (In US$ Billion) for Years 2024, 2026, 2028, 2030

The U.S. Unveils Optimistic Pipeline Capacity Plans That Give Natural Gas Exports From the Country a Shot in the Arm: Pipeline Capacity Expansion in the U.S. (In Billion Cubic Feet Per Day) as of December 2023

Focus on Low Carbon Fuels as a Vital Step in Clean Energy Transition Drives Demand for Natural Gas

Unconventional Gas Revolution Gets Underway

AI's Role in Natural Gas Operations Intensifies. Here's the Story A Quick Review of Technology Trends Sweeping Through the Natural Gas Market

What is Natural Gas?

Competition

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

A Peek Into the Natural Gas Market Dynamics

Influencer/Product/Technology Insights

Recent Market Activity Innovations

