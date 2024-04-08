(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Impact of Composite Fabrication Technology Trends on Raw Materials" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

Composite materials are made from two or more heterogenous materials comprising of the matrix (polymer) and reinforcement (fiber). Composite materials are virtually used in every industry and are witnessing a rapid growth in demand. This is due to the increasing demand to make end products high-performance and energy-efficient.

A variety of open-mold and closed-mold fabrication techniques are used to manufacture such products. These include hand layup, spray-up, resin infusion, compression molding, injection molding, filament winding, pultrusion and prepreg, among others. The study aims to estimate the current state of fabrication technologies used across sectors and analyze how technological advancements can create growth opportunities. As the industry witnesses a growing penetration of composites in higher volume markets, the composites industry can offer opportunities for raw material manufacturers, composite manufacturers, component manufacturers as well as digital solution providers.

One of the first sectors to adopt fiber-reinforced composite was the aerospace sector, and it was subsequently adopted by the automotive, marine, energy, and construction sectors, among others. Cumulatively, these sectors account for over 70% revenue in the composites industry. The material's high strength-to-weight ratio continues to transform the products in these sectors as OEMs switch or expand to composite alternatives.

Different fabrication techniques are suitable for different part sizes and applications. These are selected based on the desired characteristics of the end-product. Several industry-specific trends are driving the demand for specific composite products, enabling a robust use of manufacturing techniques. For instance, the increasing demand for cost-effective composite parts in the automotive industry boosts the use of compression and injection molding. Furthermore, as the hydrogen economy gains momentum, methods such as filament winding are expected to gain traction.

Key Growth Opportunities:



Automotive Component Production

Wind Energy Applications

Performing Digitization of Manufacturing Process

Company Coverage:



Boeing

Airbus

Automobili Lamborghini

Fibratech BAR Technologies

Key Topics Covered:

Growth Opportunity Analysis



Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Geographic Scope

Overview

Carbon Fibre Composites Value Chain

Processes - Reference Part Sizes and Approximate Cycle-times

Factors Associated with Cost & Adoption of Composites

Sustainability Initiatives in Composite Fabrication

Ideal Circular Economy

Composites Value Chain - 2023

Composites Value Chain Analysis

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Manufacturing Processes by End-use Industry

Manufacturing Processes Analysis

Comparison of Composites in Mobility

Raw Materials Used in the Composites Industry

Raw Material Trends Materials and Fabrication Technologies Used in Various End-use Industries

Growth Opportunity Analysis - Aerospace



Materials in the Aerospace Industry

Use of Composite Materials & Key Fabrication Technologies

Case Study - Boeing & Airbus Key Takeaways

Growth Opportunity Analysis - Automotive



Materials in the Automotive Industry

Use of Composite Materials & Key Fabrication Technologies

Manufacturing Processes and Production Volumes

Case Study - Forged Composites (Automobili Lamborghini S.p.A.)

Case Study - Carbon Fiber Wheel (Fibratech sp. z o.o.) Key Takeaways

Growth Opportunity Analysis - Marine



Materials in the Marine Industry

Use of Composite Materials & Key Fabrication Technologies

Case Study - WindWings (BAR Technologies) Key Takeaways

Growth Opportunity Analysis - Energy



Materials Used in the Energy Sector

Use of Composite Materials & Key Fabrication Technologies

Case Study Key Takeaways

Growth Opportunity Analysis - Construction



Materials in the Construction Industry

Use of Composite Materials & Key Fabrication Technologies

Case Study Key Takeaways

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900