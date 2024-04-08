Android Operating System Platform Global Strategic Business Report 2024: Why Android Continues To Remain More Popular Than Ios

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Android Operating System Platform - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

Global Android Operating System Platform Market to Reach 1.2 Billion Units by 2030

The global market for Android Operating System Platform estimated at 1 Billion Units in the year 2023, is projected to reach 1.2 Billion Units by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 1.9% over the analysis period 2023-2030.

The Android Operating System (OS) has spearheaded a smartphone revolution, fundamentally altering modern digital life. In the backdrop of a dynamic global economic landscape, the competitive market for the Android platform reflects varying degrees of market presence among players in 2023. The

Smartphones, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 2.1% CAGR and reach 1.1 Billion Units by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Tablets segment is estimated at -1.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

Android platform, renowned for its versatility and user-friendly interface, continues to dominate the global market, offering a wide range of prospects and opportunities. Recent market activity underscores ongoing developments and innovations within the Android ecosystem, highlighting the platform's resilience and adaptability in meeting evolving consumer needs and technological advancements.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at 113.7 Million Units, While China is Forecast to Grow at 2% CAGR

The Android Operating System Platform market in the U.S. is estimated at 113.7 Million Units in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 461.6 Million Units by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 2% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.1% and 1.5% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.3% CAGR.

Android Operating System Platform - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

How Android Operating System (OS) Brought About a Smartphone Revolution & Changed Modern Digital Life?

Overview of the Android Platform

Android Operating System Platform: Global Market Prospects & Overview Recent Market Activity

Indispensability of Smartphones in Modern Life & Its Expanding Digital Functions Provides the Cornerstone for Growth of Android OS

Exploding Popularity of m-Commerce Strengthens the Need for Smartphones & its Multi-Functional Characteristics & Features: Global Opportunity for m-Commerce (In US$ Billion) for Years 2022, 2024, 2026 and 2028

Why Android Continues to Remain More Popular Than iOS

Accelerated Roll-Out of 5G Bodes Well for the Growth of 5G Android Smartphones

The Future of 5G is Unquestioned & So is the Market Potential for 5G Android Smartphones: 5G Contribution to GDP in Select Countries by 2030 (In US$ Billion)

Applications Beyond Smartphones & Tablets Bodes Well for Market Growth

Increasing Preference for Android OS Among Gamers to Benefit Market Growth

Growing Number of Avid Gamers Worldwide Step Up the Use of Android Smartphones for a Seamless Gaming Experience: Global Number of Active Gamers (In Billion) Years 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026

Google Launch of ARCore Platform for Augmented Reality Spurs Popularity of Android OS

Android Remains Most Preferred for Mobile Application Development. Here's Why

Focus on Enterprise Mobility Helps Build Momentum for Android Devices in the Enterprise Sector

As Businesses Rush Into Developing a Successful Enterprise Mobility Strategy, Android Smartphones Remain at the Core of the BYOD Device Strategy: Global Market for Enterprise Mobility (In US$ Billion) for Years 2022, 2024, 2026, 2028 and 2030 Android Fragmentation Still Remains a Pain Point for Google

