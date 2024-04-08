Saudi banks' deposits soar to USD677B trillion in February

(MENAFN) According to official data, total deposits in Saudi banks surged to SR2.54 trillion (USD677 billion) in February, marking a notable 10.26 percent increase compared to the same month last year.



An in-depth analysis of the data released by the Saudi Central Bank indicates that this growth was predominantly driven by a remarkable 26 percent annual surge in time and savings deposits, which soared to SR838.53 billion.



During the same period, demand reserves experienced a modest 2.85 percent rise, reaching SR1.25 trillion, while other quasi-money expanded by 7.57 percent, totaling SR352 billion.



Demand deposits continue to hold the lion's share at 53 percent, albeit slightly down from 57 percent a year ago. This shift can be attributed to the growing preference for term reserves, fueled by rising interest rates, which have made such accounts more appealing to clients seeking higher-yield investments.



However, despite the overall positive trend, term deposits recorded a 3 percent decline month-on-month, marking the first decrease in 18 months. This trend is closely tied to the recent trajectory of US Fed rates, which have seen a halt in their upward trajectory following the Fed's decision to maintain rates unchanged in their latest March meeting, signaling a potential end to the recent series of rate hikes that began in July 2023.



Despite these fluctuations, Saudi Arabia has demonstrated remarkable resilience in managing inflation, attributed in part to robust government policies aimed at safeguarding the economy. However, the country's currency peg to the US dollar means that the Saudi central bank closely monitors movements in US interest rates.



Among term deposits, the segment witnessing the most significant growth emanated from businesses and individuals, which surged by 36 percent during the period to reach SR450 billion. In contrast, government entities also experienced a notable rise of 16.4 percent, reaching SR388.15 billion.

