German frigate stops cargo ship attack in Red Sea protection mission

(MENAFN) The German military frigate Hessen, deployed as part of the EU's Red Sea protection mission for commercial ships, achieved a significant feat on Saturday by thwarting an attempted attack on a cargo vessel.



Operating within the framework of the EU's "Aspides" military mission, the frigate effectively intercepted and neutralized the threat posed by assailants targeting a civilian cargo ship in the Red Sea, as reported by the German Armed Forces, or Bundeswehr.



Despite the tense situation, the Hessen remained resolute in fulfilling its mission objectives, successfully engaging and destroying an incoming missile intended for the targeted vessel.



Since its deployment to the region in late February, the Hessen has been a vital component of the Aspides mission, where it operates alongside a contingent of 250 soldiers dedicated to ensuring the security of navigation routes for commercial vessels traversing the Red Sea.



The swift and decisive action taken by the Hessen underscores the critical role played by EU military assets in safeguarding maritime interests and maintaining stability in the region, thereby upholding international norms and promoting safe passage for vital trade routes.

MENAFN08042024000045015839ID1108070643