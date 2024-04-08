Overloaded boat capsizes near Mozambique's island, claiming 91 lives

(MENAFN) On Sunday, tragedy struck near the Island of Mozambique in Mozambique's northern province of Nampula as an overloaded boat tragically capsized, claiming the lives of at least 91 individuals, according to a report from a state-run radio.



Among the fatalities were children, adding to the devastating toll of the incident, with an additional 34 individuals reported as missing. The report indicated that only five survivors were located amidst the chaos and destruction.



The ill-fated vessel, described as a makeshift ferry, had departed from the district of Mossuril and was carrying a staggering total of 130 passengers, as disclosed by Jaime Neto, the secretary of state in Nampula province.



Neto emphasized the precarious nature of the situation, highlighting that the vessel was ill-equipped to accommodate such a large number of passengers. He further explained that the tragedy was exacerbated by panic stemming from misinformation regarding a cholera outbreak, prompting individuals to flock to the vessel in haste.



"It is a vessel not prepared to transport so many people. It is a fishing vessel, and people had misinformation about the cholera outbreak, and they rushed to the vessel," Neto lamented.



In response to the calamity, authorities swiftly organized a multisectoral team to oversee search and rescue efforts for the missing individuals while launching a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances surrounding the tragic accident. As the nation mourns the loss of innocent lives, the incident serves as a stark reminder of the urgent need for enhanced safety measures and awareness campaigns to prevent such devastating maritime disasters in the future.

