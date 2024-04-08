Tokyo stocks close Monday’s session higher, following US market trend

(MENAFN) On Monday, Tokyo stocks concluded the trading session on a positive note, mirroring the bullish performance seen in major indices of the U.S. stock market prior to the weekend.



Japan's key stock index, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average, witnessed an upward movement of 354.96 points, or 0.91 percent, compared to Friday's closing figures, reaching a day's end at 39,347.04.



Similarly, the broader Topix index saw a notable increase, closing 25.70 points, or 0.95 percent, higher at 2,728.32.



Market analysts observed that while buying activity dominated the Tokyo market throughout Monday's trading session, profit-taking selling emerged, particularly impacting the Nikkei index during the afternoon session. This occurred amid a prevailing wait-and-see sentiment ahead of anticipated earnings announcements from retail companies scheduled for the week, alongside the impending release of U.S. inflation data.



Within the Prime Market, sectors such as transportation equipment, securities, and oil and coal products led the gainers, contributing to the overall positive market sentiment.



Furthermore, data revealed that advancing issues outnumbered declining ones significantly, with 1,226 stocks registering gains compared to 383 that recorded losses. Additionally, 43 stocks remained unchanged at the end of the trading day.



Overall, Monday's trading session in Tokyo showcased a blend of bullish market sentiment driven by positive cues from the U.S. market, coupled with cautious optimism amidst forthcoming corporate earnings releases and economic data announcements.

MENAFN08042024000045015839ID1108070640