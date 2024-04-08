Turkey’s benchmark stock index gains 20.40 points at Monday’s session start

(MENAFN) On Monday, Turkey’s benchmark stock index initiated trading with a positive trajectory, opening at 9,639.23 points. This represented a modest increase of 0.21 percent, equivalent to 20.40 points, from the previous closing value.



The upward momentum follows a notable surge witnessed on Friday, during which Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index soared by 5.37 percent to attain a record closing high of 9,618.83 points. The trading session was characterized by robust activity, with a daily transaction volume reaching 124 billion Turkish liras (USD3.86 billion), indicating significant investor participation and market activity.



In the realm of currency exchange rates, the US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate stood at 32.0350 as of 10:01 a.m. local time (0701GMT), reflecting prevailing trends in the forex market. Concurrently, the euro/lira exchange rate was reported at 34.7044, while the British pound traded for 40.4523 liras, showcasing the dynamics of currency fluctuations amidst ongoing market movements.



Turning to commodities, Brent crude oil was priced around USD89.59 per barrel, suggesting relative stability in oil markets. Meanwhile, the price of gold per ounce stood at USD2,353.55, indicating ongoing volatility in the precious metals market, influenced by various economic factors and market sentiments.



Overall, the positive performance of Turkey’s stock market, coupled with the dynamics observed in currency exchange rates and commodity prices, underscores the ongoing economic activity and investor sentiment in the country. However, amidst global economic uncertainties and geopolitical developments, continued vigilance and market monitoring remain essential to navigate potential fluctuations and challenges in the financial landscape.

