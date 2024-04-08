Brand Protection Software A Solution To Combat The Counterfeiting Epidemic

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Profound prevalence of the internet has revolutionized how businesses function today. It has also equipped several third-party organizations to attack brands with ease on a global scale. Social media platforms are plagued by problems such as phishing, piracy, fraud, counterfeiting, and impersonation. In light of this, business organizations are turning to brand protection solutions to evade the negative and lasting impacts of such issues on consumer trust and market goodwill.

Brand protection solutions play a key role in maintaining brand desirability, protecting the external perception of the brand, and maintaining brand presence.

The Need to Restrict Unauthorized Access to Third-Party Developers Drives the Mobile App Monitoring Segment

Participants in the online market space are exploiting the opportunities associated with e-commerce, while counterfeiters are leveraging consumer demand through new counterfeit platforms. Brand infringing activities are steadily shifting towards mobile messaging apps such as WhatsApp and Viber. According to a study conducted by 'Onsist', a leading brand protection company, 75% of all free iOS apps have been hacked. In such cases, mobile app monitoring solutions actively scan mobile app stores to safeguard the brand reputation and customers by detecting brand impersonation and associated malware.

Evolving Internet Landscape and Advancements in Mobile Technology to Drive the Asia Pacific Market



Colossal growth of digital technology has prompted the transition of consumer buying behavior from offline stores to online stores. This scenario has expanded the scope of counterfeit goods in the online marketplace, resulting in significant economic losses. To mitigates losses, organizations are increasingly relying on brand protection measures, which in turn is creating opportunities for the brand protection software market.

Key Players

Some of the prominent players covered in the global brand protection software market report are Numerator, OpSec Security, PhishLabs, Red Points, Pointer Brand Protection, Resolver, RiskIQ, Ruvixx, Inc., Yellow Brand Protection, Zacco, AppDetex, BrandVerity, Corporation Service Company, Enablon, Fakr & Scout, Hubstream, Inc., Incorpo, i-Sight, MarkMonitor, and Marketly.

These companies are concisely studied with emphasis on recent developments, financial prospects, product portfolio, geographical strength, and business strategies.



