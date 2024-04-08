Over 90 Killed In Mozambique Boat Sinking

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Local authorities in Mozambique have announced that more than 90 people, including children, have lost their lives due to a boat sinking off the northern shores of the country.

According to Agence France-Presse, officials of the country stated on Sunday, April 7th, that the boat, carrying nearly 130 people, encountered trouble while trying to reach an island near Nampula Province.

They stated that this boat had been used in the past for fishing purposes.

Jimmy Nito, an official from Nampula Province, has mentioned that the boat was excessively overcrowded and not suitable for passengers, resulting in over 90 people, including children, losing their lives.

The official from Nampula Province in Mozambique stated that many passengers attempted to flee their areas due to fear arising from misinformation about cholera, adding that an investigative team has begun its work to determine the cause of this tragic incident.

Mozambique, with a population of 30 million, is one of the poorest countries in the world, where nearly 15,000 people have lost their lives due to diseases caused by contaminated water with viruses and bacteria, according to statistics provided by the government.

Nampula Province, where the boat sinking occurred, has accounted for one-third of the victims.

