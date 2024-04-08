Abbas Karimi Represents Afghanistan In World Para Swimming Championships

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

Abbas Karimi, a renowned swimmer from Afghanistan, is participating in the upcoming World Para Swimming Championships, which will be hosted by the United States.

The competition is scheduled to take place on April 11th of the current year and Karimi will compete in the 50-meter butterfly, 50-meter freestyle, and 50-meter backstroke events.

Karimi's participation in this competition comes after his success in the previous edition of the World Para Swimming Championships in the United States last year, where he secured a gold medal and a silver medal.

It's noteworthy that Abbas Karimi, in 2017, during the ninth edition of the World Para Swimming Championships, managed to win the silver medal in the 50-meter butterfly, becoming the first immigrant athlete in the world to achieve such a feat.

Currently seeking refuge in the United States, Karimi competes as an American citizen in the championships.









ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram