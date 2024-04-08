(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

Share-based legacy RSU program granted



Novonesis' Board of Directors has following the merger with Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (“Chr. Hansen”) today approved the continuation in 2024 of a legacy Chr. Hansen annual short-term incentive program comprising of up to 125,000 restricted share units (RSUs) for around 130 legacy Chr. Hansen key employees below the Executive Management level. Receipt of the RSUs is subject to specified KPIs and criteria supporting performance and retention. The KPIs include personal targets and financial performance indicators (such as: sales revenue, adjusted EBITDA margin, and net working capital in % of sales). Upon grant the RSUs will vest after a period of two (2) years after which participants may receive one (1) Novonesis B share per RSU. The value of the program is up to €6.7m.





Attachment

2024_12_Share-based_legacy_RSU_program_granted