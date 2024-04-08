(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Temecula, CA, April 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Warming Solutions Inc. (OTCQB: GWSO), a leader in renewable energy storage and on-demand technologies, proudly announces significant development milestones for the TrinityPower Nexus (TPN) system. This initiative, centered at the Roger F. Wicker Center for Ocean Enterprise at the University of Southern Mississippi (USM) in collaboration with the US Navy, has reached new heights in hydrogen production technology.

The TPN system, designed to produce hydrogen on demand efficiently, utilizes an innovative electrolytic reactor complemented by proprietary chemical formulations and materials. This setup ensures superior hydrogen production efficiency within a compact design and consumes less power than traditional methods.

Thanks to our advanced electrolyte formulation, materials integration, and innovative engineering design, recent enhancements have significantly increased the system's hydrogen production capacity by six times over the past three weeks. These improvements demonstrate the system's increased efficiency and highlight a dramatic reduction in size and power consumption.

In the near term, our team is set to welcome USM/NAVY personnel for an in-depth on-site evaluation of the TPN technology. This visit is designed to provide a comprehensive technical update and support the generation of a validation report detailing our current advancements. After completing a successful dry-run validation test, our collaboration with the USM/NAVY team will deepen, concentrating on the next phase, which will include a program to develop seamless integration of the TPN system into multiple naval vessels. That critical phase will start during the summer of 2024.

We are thrilled to share the news of the NAVY engine's arrival at our facility on Saturday April 6th. This marks the beginning of an exciting phase as we commence the final integration process with our TPN system for a dry-run test. Following this phase, the engine will be seamlessly integrated with our fuel cells, powered by on-demand/on-board hydrogen produced by our Trinity Power System, for vessel operations. This significant milestone underscores our dedication to innovation and collaboration, highlighting our partnership with esteemed institutions such as the University of Southern Mississippi, Roger F. Wicker Center for Ocean Enterprise, and the US NAVY.

GWSO CEO Michael Pollastro expressed his enthusiasm for the project's progress: "The strides we've made with the TPN system are a testament to our dedication to revolutionizing the hydrogen economy. As we move towards the demonstration phase and beyond, our team remains committed to proving our technology's transformative potential."

Raymond Caldas, CEO of AQST USA, a division of GWSO, exudes excitement and pride as he highlights the collaborative venture.“This strategic partnership with USM and the US NAVY underscores the strength of strategic alliances in advancing technological frontiers. We eagerly anticipate the forthcoming visit from the USM/NAVY team, marking another significant milestone in our journey. These progressive steps bring us closer to unveiling our revolutionary TPN technology, meticulously designed to offer an efficient, cost-effective, and cleaner solution through hydrogen-powered propulsion. Our innovation is poised to shape the future of maritime, transportation, and energy markets, instilling confidence in the transformative potential of GWSO's endeavors."





About Global Warming Solutions Inc .

Global Warming Solutions Inc. specializes in developing cutting-edge technologies for renewable energy storage and efficient hydrogen production. Committed to combating climate change and fostering a sustainable energy transition, GWSO is poised to lead the creation of environmentally friendly solutions.

