Account News In Brief (April 8, 2024)

Charter airline company Wheels Up has named Nike Communications its agency of record. The Delta Air Lines-owned company is seeking to raise its profile as an“on-demand” aviation company and leadership in the marketplace six months after reorganization under a new CEO George Mattson.

Nike will manage media relations, brand partnerships, influencers and experiential marketing.



NEW YORK -

BMF has added three hotels - The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel; Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach Resort & Club; and The Ritz Carlton, San Francisco -

to its roster of travel clients. As each hotel's PR agency of record, BF will focus on refreshing the heritage brands' messaging in ways that speak to a new, diverse generation of travelers. In doing so, the agency plans to roll out the full range of services -

media relations, PR, influencer campaigns and experiences.



BOSTON – Cybersecurity company Vercara has hired PAN Communications for PR support following a recent rebrand. The partnership will help drive Vercara's brand to demand efforts and create a compelling brand story across channels, drawing on PAN's integrated approach to PR and marketing and cybersecurity expertise.



MIAMI - CIIC PR has struck a partnership with

hotel Mondrian Mexico City Condesa. With a keen focus on amplifying Mondrian Mexico City Condesa's awareness, CIIC's efforts will be dedicated to positioning the property effectively within both US and Mexican markets. CIIC will also manage the hotel's social media.



NEW YORK -

Luxury hotel NH Collection Dubai The Palm has named 5WPR its agency of record. As the property enters its second year of operation, 5WPR will focus on media relations campaigns targeting key sectors including luxury hotel and hospitality, design/architecture, travel, and general consumer lifestyle. The agency will also facilitate press trips to showcase the hotel's amenities and views.</

