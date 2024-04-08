DSEK Orders Change In School Timings In Kashmir From April 12

While the schools within Srinagar Municipal Limits will work from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm, those falling outside it and other areas (districts) of Kashmir division will work from 10: 00 am upto 4:00 pm, as per the order by DSEK.

“All the concerned institutions must strictly adhere to the given order/instructions and any deviation in this regard will be viewed seriously,” the order added.

