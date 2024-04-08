Three Booked Under PSA In North Kashmir's Baramulla: Police

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Police on Monday said that three anti-national elements were booked under Public Safety Act in North Kashmir's Baramulla district.
In a statement, the police said that acting tough against ANEs Baramulla Police booked three persons namely Mysir Majeed Malik son of Abdul Majeed resident of Seriwarpora Pattan, Abdul Ahad Dar son of Ghulam Mohd DAR resident of Dar Mohalla Palhallan & Khursheed Ahmad Waza son of Late Gh Ahmad resident of Tantraypora Palhallan under Public Safety Act after obtaining formal detention orders from the competent Authority.ADVERTISEMENT
The statement further stated that the booked persons have been detained and subsequently lodged in District Jail Kupwara & Anantnag.
Pertinent to mention that many cases are registered against these
persons and were involved in disturbance of L&O and subversion. Despite their involvement in many FIR's they did not mend their anti national & Social
activities, reads the statement.
