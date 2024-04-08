Three Booked Under PSA In North Kashmir's Baramulla: Police

In a statement, the police said that acting tough against ANEs Baramulla Police booked three persons namely Mysir Majeed Malik son of Abdul Majeed resident of Seriwarpora Pattan, Abdul Ahad Dar son of Ghulam Mohd DAR resident of Dar Mohalla Palhallan & Khursheed Ahmad Waza son of Late Gh Ahmad resident of Tantraypora Palhallan under Public Safety Act after obtaining formal detention orders from the competent Authority.

The statement further stated that the booked persons have been detained and subsequently lodged in District Jail Kupwara & Anantnag.

Pertinent to mention that many cases are registered against these

persons and were involved in disturbance of L&O and subversion. Despite their involvement in many FIR's they did not mend their anti national & Social

activities, reads the statement.

