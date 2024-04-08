Fatal bomb blast hits market in Pakistan's Balochistan province, killing 2, injuring 10

(MENAFN) Tragedy struck in Pakistan's southwest Balochistan province on Sunday night as a bomb blast rocked a market area, resulting in the deaths of two individuals and injuring 10 others, officials reported. The incident occurred around 9:40 p.m. local time (GMT 1640) in the Khuzdar district of the province, according to police sources cited by Xinhua. The explosion was caused by an improvised explosive device concealed within a motorbike.



Authorities revealed that the bomb was likely intended to target a police vehicle on routine patrol in the district. However, the vehicle had narrowly passed through the area moments before the blast occurred, sparing the policemen from harm. Tragically, civilians who were present in the vicinity, shopping for the upcoming Islamic festival of Eid al-Fitr, bore the brunt of the explosion, resulting in fatalities and injuries.



The injured victims, which included women and children, were promptly evacuated to nearby hospitals for medical treatment. Meanwhile, investigations into the incident are ongoing, with authorities yet to ascertain the identity of the perpetrators behind the attack. As of now, no group has claimed responsibility for the bombing, leaving the motive and culprits shrouded in uncertainty. The attack underscores the persistent threat of violence in Balochistan province and highlights the need for heightened security measures to safeguard civilian lives in the region.

