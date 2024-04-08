Turkish industrial output surges by 11.5 percent in February, marking 2-year high

(MENAFN) According to official data released on Monday by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat), Turkey's industrial output experienced a notable surge, marking the steepest increase in two years, with a year-on-year growth rate of 11.5 percent in February. This figure represents a significant improvement from the 1.3 percent growth recorded in January, reflecting a robust expansion across various sectors of the economy. The data revealed that production saw notable gains across key industries, including mining and quarrying, which witnessed a growth rate of 12.8 percent, manufacturing with 11.9 percent, and electricity, gas, steam, and air conditioning supply with 7.7 percent.



The report also highlighted the month-on-month performance, indicating a 3.2 percent increase in industrial output in February 2024, marking the strongest monthly growth since March 2023. This growth was driven by substantial gains in the mining and quarrying sector, manufacturing, and electricity, gas, steam, and air conditioning supply, which recorded increases of 3.2 percent, 3.8 percent, and 0.3 percent, respectively, compared to the previous month. The data suggests a broad-based expansion across various segments of the industrial sector, underscoring Turkey's resilience and recovery momentum.



The robust performance of Turkey's industrial sector in February reflects positive momentum in the country's economic recovery efforts, buoyed by strong domestic demand and improving global economic conditions. The significant uptick in industrial output across key sectors underscores the effectiveness of government policies aimed at promoting growth and enhancing competitiveness. Despite ongoing challenges and uncertainties in the global economic landscape, Turkey's industrial sector appears poised for sustained growth, contributing to the country's overall economic resilience and stability.

MENAFN08042024000045015839ID1108070543