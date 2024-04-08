Brazil, Bangladesh strengthen bilateral ties with agreement signing

(MENAFN) During the inaugural foreign minister-level visit from Brazil to Bangladesh, the two countries, Bangladesh and Brazil, solidified their bilateral and commercial relations by signing an agreement aimed at further enhancing their ties. Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira, during his visit to Dhaka, engaged in discussions with his Bangladeshi counterpart Hasan Mahmud, culminating in the signing of the Basic Agreement on Technical Cooperation between the two nations. Following their bilateral meeting, Mahmud expressed satisfaction with the outcome, describing the discussions as productive and successful.



The meeting between the two foreign ministers also saw a mutual acknowledgment of the significance of boosting cooperation and exchanges across various sectors, including agriculture, livestock, science, technology, innovation, education, climate change, and energy transition. Both Bangladesh and Brazil recognized the potential for collaboration in these areas and expressed a commitment to fostering closer ties through increased cooperation and exchanges.



The visit of the Brazilian foreign minister to Bangladesh underscores the growing importance of diplomatic relations between the two nations. His two-day official visit serves as a platform for strengthening bilateral cooperation and exploring opportunities for collaboration across diverse fields. Through such engagements, Bangladesh and Brazil aim to deepen their partnership and leverage mutual strengths for shared prosperity and development.

