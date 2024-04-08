Myanmar authorities seize more than 4kg of heroin in eastern region

(MENAFN) In a statement issued on Monday, the Central Committee for Drug Abuse Control (CCDAC) announced that Myanmar authorities had intercepted 4.4 kilograms of heroin within the country's eastern Shan state. Acting on a tip-off, anti-narcotics police conducted a targeted search of a vehicle near a tollgate situated in Nawnghkio township of the northern Shan state on Saturday. The operation resulted in the confiscation of the illicit drugs, as well as the seizure of four mobile phones, according to the statement released by the CCDAC.



The committee disclosed that the seized heroin, valued at approximately 66 million kyats, equivalent to around 31,428 U.S. dollars, underscored the significant scale of the illicit drug trade within the region. Moreover, the statement revealed that two individuals were apprehended in connection with the case. Subsequently, the suspects were charged under Myanmar's Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Law, indicative of the country's commitment to combatting drug-related offenses.



With investigations ongoing, authorities are actively pursuing leads to uncover additional details regarding the origin and distribution network of the seized narcotics. The incident highlights the persistent challenges posed by drug trafficking and abuse in Myanmar, as well as the continuous efforts of law enforcement agencies to address these issues and uphold public safety and security.

