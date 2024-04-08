               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Russian Military Shelling In Donetsk Region Kills One Person And Injures Another


4/8/2024 6:08:12 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past day, April 7, Russian invaders killed one resident of the Donetsk region and injured another person.

This was reported on Facebook by the head of the Donetsk Regional State Administration, Vadym Filashkin, Ukrinform reported.

"On April 7, Russians killed one resident of the Donetsk region - in Chasiv Yar. Another one person was injured in the region during the day," he said.

Read also: Russian army kills five residents of Donetsk region over past day

Filashkin emphasized that the total number of Russian casualties in the Donetsk region does not include Mariupol and Volnovakha.

As reported, on April 6, five residents of the Donetsk region were killed by Russian shelling.

MENAFN08042024000193011044ID1108070527

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search