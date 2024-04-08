Russian Military Shelling In Donetsk Region Kills One Person And Injures Another

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past day, April 7, Russian invaders killed one resident of the Donetsk region and injured another person.

This was reported on Facebook by the head of the Donetsk Regional State Administration, Vadym Filashkin, Ukrinform reported.

"On April 7, Russians killed one resident of the Donetsk region - in Chasiv Yar. Another one person was injured in the region during the day," he said.

Russian army kills five residents ofregion over past day

Filashkin emphasized that the total number of Russian casualties in the Donetsk region does not include Mariupol and Volnovakha.

As reported, on April 6, five residents of the Donetsk region were killed by Russian shelling.