French police arrest mayor after finding 70kg of cannabis at home

(MENAFN) French police have arrested the mayor of a French town, along with two of her brothers, following the discovery of at least 70 kilograms (150 pounds) of cannabis resin in her residence, investigators revealed on Sunday.



Jamilah Habsaoui, who has served as the mayor of Avallon since 2021 and is also a regional councillor, became a focal point for police raids as part of an extensive investigation into drug trafficking in the eastern town spanning several weeks, stated prosecutor Hugues de Phily to a French news agency.



According to the prosecutor, authorities conducted searches at the mayor's residence, the town hall, and the pharmacy where Habsaoui was employed. However, specific details regarding the quantity of drugs recovered from her home were not disclosed. Nonetheless, an investigation source indicated that 70 kilograms of cannabis were confiscated.



Habsaoui and her two brothers were among seven individuals detained in connection with the case, as confirmed by the prosecutor. Additionally, other facets of the investigation uncovered 983 grams of cocaine, 7,000 euros (USD7,700) in cash, and approximately 20 gold ingots.



The operation forms part of a broader nationwide effort to crackdown on the proliferation of drug trafficking in French cities, reflecting authorities' ongoing commitment to combatting illicit drug trade and associated criminal activities.

