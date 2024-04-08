Israeli bombs various areas in Gaza, killing over 13 Palestinians

(MENAFN) On Sunday, at least 13 Palestinians lost their lives and numerous others sustained injuries as Israeli occupation forces targeted various areas within the Gaza Strip. The Palestine News and Information Agency (WAFA) reported that in the southern Nuseirat camp of the central Gaza Strip, six citizens were killed and several others were wounded in airstrikes on a commercial facility housing displaced persons in the Ain Jalut Towers.



In the southern town of Rafah, a young man was martyred and multiple individuals were injured as Israeli warplanes bombed civilians in the Al Nasr area.



Additionally, the bodies of six individuals were recovered from the debris of a house struck by Israeli forces in the eastern Shujaiya neighborhood of eastern Gaza City. Rescue efforts are ongoing as several individuals remain trapped under the rubble.



The Israeli occupation's aggression against the Gaza Strip persists for the 184th consecutive day, encompassing attacks by land, sea, and air. This sustained onslaught has resulted in the loss of 33,175 Palestinian lives, primarily children and women, with 75,886 individuals injured. The widespread destruction of infrastructure has compounded an already dire humanitarian crisis, with hundreds of thousands of Palestinians facing extremely challenging living conditions.



Residents of the Gaza Strip continue to endure severe hardships, including shortages of water and electricity, exacerbated by the obstruction of humanitarian aid by the Israeli authorities. The ongoing violence and humanitarian plight in Gaza underscore the urgent need for international intervention to address the escalating crisis and protect the lives of civilians.

