French prosecutor requests custody for suspects in fatal school violence case

(MENAFN) On Sunday, a French prosecutor sought remand in custody for four individuals detained in connection with the tragic killing of a 15-year-old boy, an incident that has sparked significant concern regarding violence within schools. The suspects, including two brothers, appeared before an investigating judge to determine potential charges and the possibility of detention related to the death of Shemseddine.



According to prosecutor Gregoire Dulin, the fatal altercation stemmed from a dispute linked to the younger sister of the brothers, with the conflict revolving around "subjects relating to sexuality." The brothers, fearing damage to their family's reputation, allegedly instructed several individuals to sever contact with their sister. Upon learning that the victim had claimed to engage freely with their sister, the brothers allegedly organized an attack against Shemseddine.



Tragically, Shemseddine was assaulted by three individuals wearing balaclavas as he departed from school in Viry-Chatillon, located approximately 20 kilometers south of Paris, on Thursday. Succumbing to his injuries, he passed away on Friday. Subsequently, police apprehended five suspects, consisting of three 17-year-olds, a 15-year-old, and a 20-year-old.



While the prosecutor is advocating for the detention of four of the suspects, the 15-year-old is exempt from this recommendation. This devastating incident adds to a recent wave of violence within French schools, with another assault occurring earlier in the week in Montpellier, where a 13-year-old girl was left in a temporary coma following an attack outside her school.



These distressing events unfold against a backdrop of heightened tensions surrounding French educational institutions, exacerbated by threats of violence directed at numerous schools in recent times.

