(MENAFN) Exit polls from local elections in Poland on Sunday indicated that the country's governing pro-European coalition parties emerged as the leading contenders, marking a significant test following the coalition's landmark victory in the general election the previous year.



The right-wing Law and Justice (PiS) party, which had previously governed Poland before being ousted by the pro-European Union alliance led by Prime Minister Donald Tusk, secured the highest share of votes for a single party, at 33.7 percent, according to data from the IPSOS institute.



Meanwhile, Tusk's centrist Civic Coalition (KO) garnered 31.9 percent of the vote, with its affiliated parties, the Christian-Democratic Third Way movement and the Left, securing 13.5 percent and 6.8 percent respectively. The far-right Confederation party, considered as a potential ally for PiS, secured 7.5 percent of the vote.



These results reflect the ongoing political landscape in Poland, characterized by a dynamic interplay between different ideological factions. The outcome of these local elections holds significance as it provides insights into the shifting political dynamics within the country following the previous year's general election.



Tusk marked another success for the pro-European Union alliance following the October 15 general election, which resulted in his return to power. "October 15 came again in April," he stated.



Citizens in the European Union and NATO member country, with a population of 38 million, participated in elections to select mayors, as well as local and regional government representatives, from a pool of nearly 200,000 candidates.

