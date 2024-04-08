Over 90 die as makeshift ferry sinks off Mozambique coast

(MENAFN) Local authorities in Mozambique reported on Sunday that over 90 individuals perished in a tragic incident when an overcrowded makeshift ferry sank off the country's north coast.



The vessel, which had been converted from a fishing boat, was transporting approximately 130 people when it encountered difficulties while attempting to reach an island situated off Nampula province, according to officials.



"Because the boat was overcrowded and unsuited to carry passengers it ended up sinking. There are 91 people who lost their lives," stated Nampula's secretary of state Jaime Neto.



Many of the victims, including children, were among those who perished in the tragedy, he further explained. Rescue efforts managed to locate five survivors, but the challenging sea conditions hindered ongoing search operations. The majority of passengers aboard the ferry were attempting to flee the mainland due to widespread panic fueled by misinformation regarding cholera outbreaks, Neto elaborated.



Mozambique, a southern African nation grappling with extreme poverty, has reported nearly 15,000 cases of the waterborne disease and 32 fatalities since October, as per government statistics. The region of Nampula has been particularly hard hit, with approximately one-third of all reported cases originating from this area.



Moreover, in recent months, Nampula province has experienced an influx of individuals seeking refuge from escalating jihadist violence in neighboring Cabo Delgado. This convergence of crises underscores the immense challenges facing Mozambique, both in terms of public health and security.

