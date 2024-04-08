Gold Prices Reach Record Highs In Local Market Amid Global Surge

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 8 (Petra) - Gold prices reached historic highs in the local market on Monday, paralleling the global surge in the precious metal to $2,357 per ounce.As reported by the General Union of Jewelry Trade and Gold Shop Owners, 21-karat gold emerged as the preferred choice among citizens, commanding a selling price of JD47 from goldsmiths' shops, while being purchased at JD45.In terms of one gram prices, 24-karat gold was sold at JD54, while 18-karat gold was priced at JD42 for purchase from goldsmiths' stores.The precious metal commenced its weekly global trading by shattering previous records and continued its upward trajectory, buoyed by anticipation surrounding potential interest rate cuts and increased gold purchases by international central banks.