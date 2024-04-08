South Korea celebrates successful launch of second indigenous spy satellite

(MENAFN) On Monday, South Korea announced the "successful" launch of its second domestically developed spy satellite, propelled into orbit by a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.



The Falcon 9 lifted off at 8:17 a.m. (7:17 p.m. local time) from the John F. Kennedy Space Center in Florida, USA, as reported by a Seoul-based news agency citing the country's Defense Ministry. Approximately 45 minutes after liftoff, the reconnaissance satellite was deployed into orbit.



South Korea's Defense Ministry revealed plans to procure five spy satellites by 2025, aiming to enhance monitoring capabilities focused on its rival, North Korea.



The newly launched satellite is outfitted with synthetic aperture radar (SAR) sensors, utilizing microwaves to gather data regardless of weather conditions. The remaining three satellites in the planned acquisition will also feature SAR sensors.



"Our military's independent surveillance and reconnaissance capability has been strengthened through the first launch of the SAR satellite. We will continue to prepare for upcoming satellite launches," the ministry stated in a declaration.



South Korea launched its initial spy satellites in December of the previous year, a development that followed North Korea's placement of its inaugural military spy satellite into orbit in November. North Korea had additionally declared intentions to launch three more spy satellites within the current year.

