Flooding in Australia prompts evacuation for hundreds

(MENAFN) According to local media reports on Sunday, evacuation orders persist for several towns in the wake of heavy rainfall and strong winds that wrought havoc on communities situated west of Sydney. Swollen rivers continue to pose a threat to residents' homes, necessitating ongoing caution.



Residents are preparing for a substantial cleanup effort following the inundation of parts of New South Wales (NSW) state, where Sydney serves as the capital. Reports indicate that within a 24-hour period, some areas received a month's worth of rainfall, exacerbating the situation.



Evacuation directives remain in force for towns situated along the Napean and Hawkesbury rivers, with the latter expected to crest at approximately 9.6 meters (31.5 feet). Nearby communities are bracing for the impending floodwaters.



Beginning on Friday, a deluge led to the evacuation of around 300 homes in northeast Sydney, prompting the deployment of roughly 5,000 volunteers who worked tirelessly throughout the night to aid affected individuals, as confirmed by emergency services.



The severe weather conditions have triggered landslides, flash flooding, and the inundation of residential properties. Emergency service personnel have undertaken over 200 flood rescues in the impacted regions.



State Emergency Commissioner Carlene York disclosed that 60 emergency warnings remain in effect across the state, with the NSW State Emergency Services (SES) issuing a minimum of a dozen evacuation orders due to the risk of flooding.



Residents and business proprietors who have been permitted to return are currently assessing the extent of the damage inflicted upon their properties following the onslaught of 200-250 millimeters of rainfall within a 24-hour timeframe.

MENAFN08042024000045015839ID1108070463