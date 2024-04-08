China announces South China Sea patrols amid joint naval exercises

(MENAFN) On Sunday, China's military declared its intention to carry out air and sea patrols in the South China Sea, concurrent with joint naval exercises involving the US, the Philippines, Japan, and Australia.



The Southern Theater Command of the Chinese People's Liberation Army announced that it would oversee "joint combat patrols" involving air and naval units under its command in the region.



The statement pointed out that "military activities aimed at sabotaging the situation in the region and creating crisis points are under control," without explicitly naming the involvement of the United States or any other nations.



In a joint statement released on Saturday, the defense ministers of the four countries declared their intention to conduct joint exercises in the South China Sea. Their aim is to “uphold the right to freedom of navigation and overflight and respect for maritime rights under international law."



The statement specified that the exercise would occur in the region referred to as the West Philippine Sea, an official designation by the government of the Philippines for the areas within the country's exclusive economic zone in the South China Sea.



Notably, the West Philippine Sea is subject to sovereignty disputes between China and the Philippines. Recent tensions in the region have intensified, resulting in clashes between coast guard vessels from both nations.

