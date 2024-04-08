(MENAFN) According to reports from Bloomberg, the Indian Navy is on the brink of acquiring two Russian-made warships after encountering prolonged delays attributed to sanctions stemming from the conflict in Ukraine. Unnamed officials in New Delhi revealed that one of the vessels is slated for delivery in September, with the second expected to arrive early next year, marking a significant milestone in India's naval modernization efforts.



The warships in question belong to the class Project 11356M, characterized as stealth-guided-missile frigates, with their hulls derived from the Admiral Grigorovich-class Project 11356R initially designated for the Russian Navy. These vessels are part of a broader four-ship agreement between Moscow and New Delhi, inked back in 2018, highlighting the strategic partnership between the two nations.



However, Russia has encountered approximately a two-year delay in fulfilling its delivery commitments, primarily due to challenges arising from the Ukraine conflict. The production timeline for the frigates was significantly disrupted, notably due to complications related to the supply of gas turbines manufactured in Ukraine, which became inaccessible following the breakdown in trade relations between Kiev and Moscow since 2014.



Amidst these obstacles, India pursued alternative routes to procure the necessary turbines, reportedly securing them through a third-party intermediary. This maneuver enabled the completion of the frigates' production phase, with the vessels undergoing mooring and other essential trials in Russia's Kaliningrad Region throughout last year, as detailed in earlier media reports.



The impending receipt of these warships underscores India's commitment to enhancing its naval capabilities and strengthening its defense partnerships amid evolving geopolitical dynamics. As tensions persist in regions like Ukraine, India's strategic alliances with countries like Russia play a pivotal role in safeguarding its national security interests and bolstering its maritime defense capabilities.

