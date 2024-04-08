India`s central bank unveils development anticipation

(MENAFN) In a move aligned with expert forecasts, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das reaffirmed the decision to maintain the crucial policy repo rate at 6.5 percent, citing indications of robust economic expansion and persistent inflation. This announcement marks the seventh consecutive session where the repo rate remains unchanged, underscoring the central bank's cautious approach amidst evolving economic conditions.



Alongside the decision to hold the repo rate steady, Governor Das unveiled the RBI's projection of a 7 percent GDP growth for the 2024-25 financial year, commencing from April 1. Additionally, the central bank anticipates retail inflation to hover around 4.5 percent, further shaping its policy stance.



Reflecting on the trajectory of inflation, Governor Das likened the current situation to the proverbial elephant in the room, noting a gradual return to normalcy as inflation levels recede.



The RBI's earlier measures, including a cumulative increase of 250 basis points in the key lending rate between May 2022 and February 2023, have contributed to moderating inflationary pressures.



Despite the positive economic indicators, the central bank remains cautious about prematurely adjusting its stance on inflation, emphasizing a steadfast commitment to gradually reducing inflation towards the medium-term target of 4 percent. This cautious approach underscores the RBI's dedication to maintaining price stability while supporting sustainable economic growth.



India's economic performance in recent quarters has been encouraging, with GDP growth reaching 8.4 percent in the third quarter of the 2023-24 financial year, up from 7.6 percent in the preceding quarter. Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded these achievements, emphasizing the government's ongoing efforts to foster rapid economic growth and enhance the quality of life for the nation's vast population.



Building on this momentum, New Delhi has revised its GDP growth outlook for the 2023-24 fiscal year, raising it from 7.3 percent to 7.6 percent. This upward revision reflects the government's confidence in India's economic resilience and its commitment to driving sustained growth in the coming years.



As India navigates the complexities of a rapidly evolving global economy, the RBI's prudent monetary policy decisions and the government's proactive measures are poised to shape the nation's economic trajectory, fostering stability and prosperity for its citizens.

