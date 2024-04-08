Indian court remanded chief minister of Delhi, leader of AAP to judicial custody until April 15

(MENAFN) In a dramatic turn of events, Arvind Kejriwal, the Chief Minister of Delhi and prominent leader of the opposition Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), finds himself in judicial custody following his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) earlier this month. The court has remanded Kejriwal to judicial custody until April 15, after spending ten days in ED custody and subsequently being transferred to Tihar Jail on April 1. His detention stems from allegations of skipping nine summonses related to a bribery case involving changes in the Delhi Excise Policy governing liquor sales, as stated by the ED.



Kejriwal's incarceration comes as a surprise to many, considering his prominent position as the acting chief minister of India's capital and his previous reputation as a vocal anti-corruption crusader. Once hailed as a potential prime ministerial candidate, especially within his own party and social media circles, Kejriwal has consistently downplayed such aspirations, asserting that he is not a contender for the 2024 prime ministerial race.



Despite his denial of prime ministerial ambitions, speculation surrounding Kejriwal's political trajectory persists, with opponents and supporters alike acknowledging his potential impact on India's political landscape. Critics, including members of the Congress party and left-of-center regional factions, have accused Kejriwal and the AAP of adopting a "soft Hindutva" stance, pointing to their perceived silence on contentious issues such as the Delhi riots of February 2020 and incidents of communal violence targeting Muslims.



The arrest and subsequent detention of Delhi's Chief Minister have sparked debate and scrutiny, raising questions about the trajectory of Kejriwal's political career and the broader implications for Indian politics. As the legal proceedings unfold and the public discourse intensifies, the fate of Kejriwal and his party remains uncertain, with potential ramifications for the future direction of India's political landscape.

MENAFN08042024000045015687ID1108070455