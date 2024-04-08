BMW Group India Logs Growth In Car And Motorcycle Sales In Q1

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, April 8 (IANS) Luxury car maker BMW Group India on Monday said it closed the first quarter of the calendar year 2024 delivering 3,680 cars and 1,810 motorcycles.

According to BMW Group India, it has sold 3,510 units of BMW and 170 units of MINI and 1,810 motorcycles (BMW Motorrad).

Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said,“BMW Group India has posted strong performance in the first quarter of the year. Breaking earlier records, Q1 car sales achieved new heights with successful growth of 51 per cent.”