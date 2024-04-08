Tesla looking for places for USD3bn Indian plant

(MENAFN) In a significant development for India's automotive sector, Tesla, the renowned electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer led by Elon Musk, is reportedly advancing plans to establish a manufacturing plant in the country. According to the Financial Times, Tesla is poised to dispatch a team to explore potential locations for a proposed USD3 billion facility, following New Delhi's recent tariff reductions for foreign car manufacturers.



The team tasked with scouting suitable sites for the manufacturing plant is expected to focus on states with established automotive hubs, such as Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Tamil Nadu.



These regions are particularly attractive to Tesla due to their access to ports, as noted by an anonymous source cited in the report.



This development comes on the heels of the Indian government's approval of a new policy aimed at incentivizing foreign investment in the EV market. Under the policy, companies that establish manufacturing units with a minimum investment of USD500 million are eligible for import duty concessions. Previously, imported cars valued at over USD40,000 incurred a steep 100 percent customs tax, while those priced below USD40,000 faced a 70 percent import duty.



Tesla had reportedly sought tariff concessions as a prerequisite for establishing its inaugural manufacturing unit in India. However, India's commerce and industry minister, Piyush Goyal, emphasized that the tariff cuts were not tailored specifically for Tesla but were designed to attract a diverse range of potential investors from Europe, the United States, and the Far East.



Last year, Goyal visited Tesla's factory in Fremont, California, as part of a broader tour of the United States. During the visit, he underscored the company's commitment to increasing its component imports from India. The prospect of Tesla establishing a manufacturing presence in India holds significant implications for the country's automotive industry, signaling a potential boost in domestic production and investment inflows.

