Washington accuses Beijing of filling globe with inexpensive products

(MENAFN) In a recent address to the American business community in Guangzhou, China, United States Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen accused Beijing of generating a surplus of goods on a global scale through its industrial sector. Yellen highlighted what she perceives as China's excessive state subsidies, which she claims create an imbalance in global trade dynamics.



Yellen's remarks underscore concerns over industrial overcapacity in China, where production levels reportedly surpass domestic demand and global market capacity. This, she argues, leads to an influx of exports at artificially low prices, posing challenges for American and other international firms.



During her five-day visit to China, Yellen visited major industrial and export hubs, emphasizing the need for a level playing field for United States companies and workers in the face of what she deems as unfair trade practices. She warned that the proliferation of overcapacity not only undermines global economic resilience but also exacerbates the concentration of supply chains, further complicating international trade dynamics.



These accusations are part of an ongoing trade dispute between Washington and Beijing, with the White House previously implementing measures against Chinese companies and restricting investment in the country. Yellen's comments echo sentiments expressed in the past, where she criticized China for allegedly producing an excess of batteries, solar panels, and electric cars, which she argues negatively impacts American workers.



China has consistently refuted such accusations, asserting its commitment to fair trade practices and denouncing United States trade and tech policies as protectionist. Nonetheless, the tensions between the two economic powerhouses persist, with implications for global trade relations and economic stability. As the rhetoric intensifies, the future of United States-China trade relations remains uncertain, with potential implications for businesses and industries worldwide.

