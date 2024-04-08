Reasons why West lost control over gold market

(MENAFN) In recent times, the ascent of gold prices to unprecedented highs has drawn limited attention from mainstream financial outlets, masking a deeper narrative unfolding within the global economy. While the surge in the dollar-denominated price of gold captures headlines, it merely scratches the surface of a broader evolution reshaping the dynamics of the precious metal market.



Throughout history, gold stood as the quintessential store of value, synonymous with the concept of money itself. Transactions were frequently settled in gold or banknotes backed by the precious metal, ensuring stability and trust in financial systems. However, the pivotal moment came in 1971 when the United States unilaterally severed the link between the dollar and gold, effectively dismantling the Bretton Woods system that underpinned the post-war economic order. This marked the beginning of a new era where fiat currencies, devoid of intrinsic value and backed solely by government decree, became the norm.



The transformation of gold's role was further accentuated by the advent of futures contracts, a financial instrument that enabled the creation of gold out of thin air. With the introduction of these contracts, gold became a tradable commodity, subject to the whims of market speculation and detached from its physical presence. This departure from the traditional gold standard had profound implications, not only for the dollar but for the entire global currency landscape.



Amidst these shifts, two notable trends emerged in the functioning of the gold market. Firstly, gold lost its historical significance as a timeless store of value and transitioned into a cyclical financial asset, susceptible to market volatility and speculative trading. Secondly, the determination of gold prices increasingly fell under the purview of Western institutional investors, altering the dynamics of supply and demand within the market.



The ramifications of these developments extend far beyond the realm of finance, permeating geopolitical relations and economic stability on a global scale. As the traditional foundations of monetary systems erode, questions arise regarding the long-term viability of fiat currencies and the resilience of financial markets in the face of uncertainty.



In essence, the evolution of the gold market mirrors broader transformations within the global economy, signaling a departure from age-old conventions towards a more complex and interconnected financial landscape. Understanding these shifts is paramount for navigating the intricacies of modern finance and preparing for the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.

