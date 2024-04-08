Germany automated shops compelled to time out on Sundays

(MENAFN) In a significant legal development, a court in the central German state of Hesse has ruled against local vending machine chain Tegut, mandating that the company cease operations on Sundays in accordance with Germany's longstanding Sunday trading laws. This decision, reported by the Financial Times, underscores the enduring presence and legal enforcement of regulations dating back to the country's Constitution of 1919.



Germany's tradition of enforcing a mandatory day off on Sundays has deep historical roots, enshrined in constitutional law for over a century. While certain exceptions exist for businesses such as restaurants, fuel stations, kiosks, and pharmacies, the principle of 'Sonntagsruhe', or Sunday rest, remains widely applied across the nation's retail sector.



The recent legal dispute arose as Tegut, a Swiss-owned supermarket chain, faced opposition from Germany's service sector union Verdi over its operation of fully automated stores in Hesse.



Despite the absence of human employees in these robotic shops, the court upheld the requirement for Tegut to comply with Sunday trading restrictions.



The introduction of fully automated stores by Tegut in 2021 marked a pioneering venture in the retail landscape, but it also triggered concerns regarding potential violations of labor codes and the erosion of workers' rights. Verdi, representing retail employees, raised objections to Sunday shopping, emphasizing the importance of ensuring a guaranteed day off for workers to spend time with family and friends.



Tegut's management expressed dismay at the court's decision, arguing that the automated nature of their mini-shops essentially renders them akin to walk-in vending machines. With around 300 traditional supermarkets and 40 fully automated mini-stores in its portfolio, Tegut finds itself navigating the intersection of technological innovation and regulatory compliance in the retail sector.



The ruling not only affects Tegut's operations but also resonates more broadly within the German retail industry, prompting discussions about the balance between traditional labor rights and evolving business models. As Germany grapples with the implications of automation and digitalization in commerce, the legal precedent established by this case sets a significant precedent for future developments in Sunday trading regulations and the integration of technology in retail practices.

