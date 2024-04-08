Musk accuses news agency of telling lies about Tesla`s intentions

(MENAFN) In a recent development, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has publicly dismissed a report by Reuters claiming that the American electric carmaker had abandoned plans for a low-cost vehicle due to intense competition from Chinese electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers. Musk took to X (formerly Twitter) to denounce Reuters' claims, accusing the news outlet of dishonesty.



The Reuters report, published on Friday and based on information from sources familiar with the matter and internal company communications, suggested that Tesla had shifted its focus away from Musk's longstanding ambition of creating affordable electric cars for mass adoption.



Instead, the company purportedly decided to prioritize the development of self-driving robotaxis.



At the center of the controversy is the alleged cancellation of a project known internally as the Model 2, which was anticipated to offer a lower-cost entry point to Tesla's lineup with a starting price of $25,000. Musk had initially hinted at the Model 2 during a company event in September 2020, generating significant anticipation among consumers and industry observers.



Sources cited in the Reuters report claimed to have learned of Tesla's decision to scrap the Model 2 during a meeting attended by multiple employees, reportedly held in late February.



According to one individual present at the meeting, Elon Musk had instructed the company to prioritize the development of self-driving robotaxis over the affordable electric car project.



Another source corroborated the cancellation of the Model 2 and indicated that Tesla's revised plans involved producing robotaxis, albeit in significantly lower volumes than originally projected for the Model 2.



Reuters claimed to have reviewed several internal company messages pertaining to the decision, including one dated March 1 allegedly from an unnamed program manager responsible for the affordable car project. The message purportedly instructed engineering staff to refrain from informing suppliers about the cancellation of the program.



Elon Musk's swift dismissal of Reuters' report underscores the contentious nature of the news and its potential implications for Tesla's strategic direction and product lineup. As Tesla continues to navigate a rapidly evolving EV market and intensifying competition, the accuracy of such reports holds significant importance for investors, consumers, and industry stakeholders alike.

MENAFN08042024000045015687ID1108070412