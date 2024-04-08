IMF weighs up seizing Russian possessions

(MENAFN) During a regular briefing, IMF spokesperson Julie Kozack addressed the issue of potentially seizing Russia's frozen reserves, emphasizing the necessity for robust legal backing for any such actions. Since the onset of the Ukraine conflict in 2022, the European Union and other G7 nations have blocked approximately USD300 billion in assets belonging to the Russian central bank. Among these frozen assets, EUR196.6 billion (USD211 billion) is held by the Belgium-based clearinghouse Euroclear, which accrued nearly EUR4.4 billion in interest last year.



Kozack reiterated the IMF's stance that decisions regarding the seizure of assets fall under the jurisdiction of relevant country authorities and legal frameworks. She emphasized the importance of ensuring that any actions taken have sufficient legal foundations and do not disrupt the functioning of the international monetary system, echoing previous statements made by the IMF on the matter.



The IMF has previously cautioned against Western plans to seize Russian assets, citing potential threats to the global monetary system and unforeseen risks. While some Western officials advocate for the direct expropriation of the funds and their transfer to Ukraine, others, particularly certain European Union member states like France and Germany, express concerns about the legality of such actions and their potential impact on trust in the European financial system.



Amid differing opinions among Western backers of Ukraine, the proposal to utilize the profits generated by Russia's frozen central bank reserves to support Ukraine militarily has been suggested by the European Union's foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell. As discussions continue, the IMF underscores the importance of ensuring that any actions taken adhere to legal standards and safeguard the integrity of the international financial system.

