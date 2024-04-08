American trade director claims China`s amazing development threatens US, EU economies

(MENAFN) During a briefing in Brussels, Katherine Tai, a top United States trade representative, warned of the growing threat posed by China's economic model to market-based economies in the United States and Europe. Tai expressed concerns over Beijing's "non-market" policies, which she believes could result in significant economic and political repercussions if not addressed through appropriate countermeasures. Her remarks came as the European Union-United States Trade and Technology Council convened in Leuven, Belgium.



Tai emphasized the effectiveness of China's economic system, contrasting it with market-based economies like those in the United States and Europe. She highlighted the challenges faced by Western firms in competing with China's state-backed economic model, which she described as fundamentally different and potentially detrimental to market-based systems.



According to Tai, failure to address these challenges could lead to damaging economic and political outcomes for Western economies. She called for defensive measures such as tariffs and advocated for offensive strategies to correct market dynamics that are not favorable to Western interests. Tai specifically cited China's dominance in industries such as steel, aluminum, solar panels, and electric vehicles as areas of concern for the United States and European Union.



As tensions between Western economies and China persist, Tai's warnings underscore the urgency of addressing the implications of China's economic growth on global trade dynamics.



The discussions at the European Union-United States Trade and Technology Council reflect the shared concerns of Western nations regarding China's economic policies and their potential impact on market competition and geopolitical stability.

