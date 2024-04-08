Outreach Qatar Bids Farewell To Kuldeep Kaur

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: On the occasion of World Autism Awareness Day 2024, during the community Iftar for differently abled children and their parents, Outreach Qatar felicitated and bid farewell to Kuldeep Kaur, Treasurer, Indian Community Benevolent Forum.

A memento was presented by the Chief Guest of the event, First Secretary (Culture, Education, Visa & Community Affairs), Sachin Dinkar Shankpal, Embassy of India to Qatar, to Kaur as a token of appreciation and gratitude for her dedicated services towards her fellow Indians, and her valuable contributions towards the community.

Kaur who has been a busy-bee in several social fronts and forums in Qatar during her residence here, is popular for her ardent commitment and sense of responsibility.

Nevertheless she at all time dons a smile reflecting her confident personality both at her duties and her motivational restates on the social media.

Outreach Qatar Advisory Committee Chairman, PN Baburajan in farewell note rightly put that Kaur's adieu to Qatar along with her husband Navin Behl in pursuit of a brighter future, will undoubtedly mark a vaccum of a sincere social servant and a genuine leader not only in her social circle alone, but also in the Indian Community in Qatar as well.

Outreach Qatar is certain that Kaur will continue to serve humanity wherever she proceeds to and wish her the best in all her endeavours.