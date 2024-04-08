(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) ECS Group And CMA CGM AIR CARGO: A New Chapter In Air Transport









Strategic Partnership: ECS Group and CMA CGM AIR CARGO join forces to improve operational efficiency and service quality. Operational Efficiency: Commercializing CMA CGM AIR CARGO 's air freight capacities enhances market presence and performance.

ECS Group, a global leader in GSSA, proudly announces a strategic worldwide partnership with CMA CGM AIR CARGO, a division of CMA CGM Group, a global player in sea, land, air, and logistics solutions. Starting April 1, 2024, ECS Group will be appointed as CMA CGM AIR CARGO GSSA, commercializing air freight capacities on flights operated by CMA CGM AIR CARGO.

By joining forces, ECS Group and CMA CGM AIR CARGO aim to redefine industry standards in operational efficiency, service quality, and technological innovation. Together, they will pioneer innovative solutions and deliver a premier customer experience while enhancing operational efficiency. With 9 flights per week between Paris and China/HKG, on B777 aircraft, ECS Group is committed to providing customers with transparent and efficient access to leading air transport solutions, optimizing CMA CGM AIR CARGO's commercial performance and strengthening its presence in the air freight market.

Flexibility and innovation are key drivers of success in this dynamic industry. Through their Augmented GSSA model, ECS will offer CMA CGM tailor-made cooperation models, ensuring adaptability to market fluctuations and local requirements. These customized solutions will be meticulously crafted to meet the specific needs and challenges of CMA CGM, providing a seamless and efficient partnership experience that drives mutual growth and success.

Adrien Thominet, Executive Chairman of ECS Group, expresses enthusiasm for this new partnership: 'Collaborating with CMA CGM AIR CARGO represents a unique opportunity to combine ECS Group's expertise in GSSA with CMA CGM AIR CARGO assets. Together, we are determined to pave the way in air freight transport, offering innovative solutions and operational excellence to our clients worldwide.'

In conclusion, ECS Group and CMA CGM AIR CARGO embark on an exciting new chapter in air freight transport, pushing the boundaries of the industry and delivering cutting-edge solutions and unparalleled customer experiences. This partnership underscores ECS Group's commitment to innovation and excellence in the GSSA sector, reinforcing its position as a global leader.