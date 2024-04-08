Audit Bureau Unveils Strategic Plan For Enhanced Governance

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)



Amman, April 8 (Petra) -- The Audit Bureau has launched its strategic blueprint for the years 2024 to 2027, laying out a forward-looking agenda aimed at enhancing its audit and oversight functions.

This plan, revealed by the Bureau's head, Radi Hammadin, aligns with His Majesty King Abdullah II's broader reform initiatives targeting political, economic, and administrative sectors. It marks a concerted effort to elevate the Bureau's role and effectiveness in supervising government institutions.

The strategy, articulated amidst significant national milestones the silver jubilee of King Abdullah II's reign and the Bureau's 72nd anniversary aims to introduce a qualitative shift in its operational ethos.

Hammadin highlighted the plan's role as a comprehensive guide for the Bureau's activities over the next four years, emphasizing its foundation in international best practices and its ambition to match the evolving standards of global oversight bodies.

The strategy unfolds across nineteen axes and five strategic objectives, ranging from enhancing the Bureau's professional capabilities to improving state resource management, integrity, transparency, and internal control systems.

A significant focus is placed on strengthening accountability and public transparency across approximately 300 government entities under its oversight.

This plan, developed through extensive consultation and analysis, including a SWOT analysis of the Bureau's internal and external environment, reflects a participative approach to governance.

It envisions the Bureau not just as a watchdog but as a facilitator of improved governance practices, aiming to boost public confidence and ensure more efficient use of resources.Hammadin pointed out that the strategic objectives were meticulously crafted following an extensive evaluation of the Bureau's previous strategic outcomes, leveraging tools such as the balanced scorecard to ensure a nuanced and targeted approach to goal setting and performance measurement.Furthermore, the plan's emphasis on collaboration and partnership with government entities underscores a shift towards a more inclusive and participatory approach to governance.By simulating real-world challenges and fostering a cooperative relationship with supervised entities, the Bureau aims to enhance its effectiveness and contribute to the broader goals of good governance, transparency, and accountability.The strategic plan is not just a roadmap for the Bureau's activities; it is a declaration of its commitment to playing a pivotal role in Jordan's development narrative.By setting clear objectives, timelines, and evaluation mechanisms, the Bureau is poised to make a tangible impact on the quality of governance and the efficient use of public resources in Jordan, thereby supporting the nation's journey towards sustainable development and prosperity.