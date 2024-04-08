RHDC Collaborates With KBW To Advance Electronic Archiving

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, April 8 (Petra) - The Royal Hashemite Documentation Center (RHDC) has entered into a cooperation agreement with KBW Investments, a Jordanian company, as part of the center's strategy to collaborate with leading firms in the field of developing and implementing technical solutions both domestically and internationally, particularly in electronic archiving projects.
In a statement released on Monday, the RHDC outlined that the agreement aims to bolster its pivotal role and enhance electronic archiving standards, while also facilitating the implementation and advancement of future projects in this domain.
The agreement was formally signed by Riham al-Masri, Acting Director-General of the RHDC, and Mohamed Khirfan on behalf of KBW.
MENAFN08042024000117011021ID1108070398
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.