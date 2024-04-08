RHDC Collaborates With KBW To Advance Electronic Archiving

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 8 (Petra) - The Royal Hashemite Documentation Center (RHDC) has entered into a cooperation agreement with KBW Investments, a Jordanian company, as part of the center's strategy to collaborate with leading firms in the field of developing and implementing technical solutions both domestically and internationally, particularly in electronic archiving projects.In a statement released on Monday, the RHDC outlined that the agreement aims to bolster its pivotal role and enhance electronic archiving standards, while also facilitating the implementation and advancement of future projects in this domain.The agreement was formally signed by Riham al-Masri, Acting Director-General of the RHDC, and Mohamed Khirfan on behalf of KBW.