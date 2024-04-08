Israeli Airstrikes Claim Lives In Gaza As Aggression Enters 7Th Month

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 8 (Petra) - During the early hours of Monday, several Palestinians were killed and injured in a series of Israeli airstrikes and artillery shelling targeting areas in the central and southern Gaza Strip. These attacks mark the 185th day of Israeli aggression against the Strip, which has now entered its seventh month.According to Palestinian sources and health officials in Gaza, at least 7 citizens lost their lives and several others sustained injuries due to Israeli airstrikes in the central Strip and the Shujaiya camp. The Israeli warplanes targeted the city of Rafah and its surroundings with intense raids, striking homes, facilities, and agricultural lands.The sources indicated that an Israeli airstrike targeted the Al-Brahma area in Rafah. Similar airstrikes were carried out in the vicinity of Al-Kuwaiti Hospital and areas northeast of the city.Furthermore, Israeli aircraft conducted two raids targeting the northern area of the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.The casualties add to the toll from the previous evening, Sunday, when Israeli forces targeted various areas in the Nuseirat camp and Rafah. Medical sources confirmed the death of 6 citizens and injuries to several others after Israeli warplanes targeted a commercial facility housing displaced individuals in Ain Jalut towers, south of the Nuseirat camp.In Rafah, located in the southern part of the Gaza Strip, at least one young man was killed, and several others were injured following Israeli airstrikes on civilians in the town of Al-Nasr, north of Rafah.The death toll in the Gaza Strip since the onset of the Israeli aggression has risen to 33,175, with the majority being women and children.Additionally, the number of injuries has reached approximately 75,886, with thousands still missing amidst the rubble and along the roads.