Armed Forces Thwart Infiltration, Smuggling Attempt

Amman, April 8 (Petra) - A reliable military source from the General Command of the Jordan Armed Forces - Arab Army revealed Monday that the Eastern Military Zone personnel successfully foiled an attempt to infiltrate and smuggle significant quantities of narcotics from Syrian territory.The operation, conducted in collaboration with military security services and the Anti-Narcotics Department, resulted in the demise of two smugglers, injuries to others, and the confiscation of substantial amounts of illicit drugs. The seized contraband has been handed over to appropriate authorities.The source underlined that the armed forces remain steadfast in utilizing all available resources to swiftly and decisively respond to any threats to Jordanian national security.