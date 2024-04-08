Photo Of The Day

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Kuwait Relief Society team returns after completing its mission in the Gaza by performing several surgeries for the wounded and injured

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.